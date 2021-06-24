LISTEN: Ballinderry All-Ireland winning Féile teams set for special reunion game

Ballinderry's All-Ireland Féile winning team of 1997.

Michael McMullan

On Friday night Ballinderry's back to back All-Ireland Féile winning teams of 1996/1997 will clash in a special game.

Kevin McIvor, corner back the 1997, suffers as neuromuscular scoliosis, and after first being diagnosed as a teenager.

He heads to Turkey in July for emergency surgery, costing £50,000.

Proceeds from Friday's game will all be donated to Kevin's Fund.

He spoke to Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.

You can donate to the fund by clicking here...

