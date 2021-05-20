GALLERY: Draperstown school engineer French links

Conor, Delilah, Emma and Ava

A County Derry primary school are among a small number in Northern Ireland involved in an initiative that merges learning about language and culture with developing engineering skills.

The Primary 6 class at St Mary's Primary School, Draperstown, have been working on the 'A Bridge to France' project in conjunction with the British Council and science and discovery centre W5.

With the help of their French language assistant Axelle, they have been engaging in online lessons learning about French language and culture.

The project is set to culminate with the design and construction of a French-style bridge.

P6 teacher Mr Peter Kearney says the children are excited about their final task, which will be judged by a panel of civil engineers.

“This project has provided cross-curricular learning opportunities and enabled the children to engage in real-life learning,” he said.

“The class has worked with W5 and have completed a range of STEM tasks based on famous French buildings and structures.

“The children have thoroughly enjoyed participating in the Bridge to France project.”

