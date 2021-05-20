Contact
GALLERY: Draperstown school engineer French links
Conor, Delilah, Emma and Ava
A County Derry primary school are among a small number in Northern Ireland involved in an initiative that merges learning about language and culture with developing engineering skills.
The Primary 6 class at St Mary's Primary School, Draperstown, have been working on the 'A Bridge to France' project in conjunction with the British Council and science and discovery centre W5.
With the help of their French language assistant Axelle, they have been engaging in online lessons learning about French language and culture.
The project is set to culminate with the design and construction of a French-style bridge.
P6 teacher Mr Peter Kearney says the children are excited about their final task, which will be judged by a panel of civil engineers.
“This project has provided cross-curricular learning opportunities and enabled the children to engage in real-life learning,” he said.
“The class has worked with W5 and have completed a range of STEM tasks based on famous French buildings and structures.
“The children have thoroughly enjoyed participating in the Bridge to France project.”
Click NEXT to continue viewing photos.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The moment this evening when Jeanette Warke and Fountain residents found out on The One Show that they had won the gardening award.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.