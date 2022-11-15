Search

15 Nov 2022

Group set to explore demand for north west Irish language radio

A public meeting is to be held in the city next week.

Maghera musician Jack Warnock (right) in Raidió Fáilte's Belfast studio.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

15 Nov 2022 2:54 PM

A Belfast-based Irish language radio station is set to gauge demand for a similar service in the greater Derry area.

Raidió Fáilte is a community radio station which began broadcasting on its current licence in September 2006 and is based at the bottom of Belfast's Falls' Road.

The station has announced it will give a presentation at at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Derry's Greater James Street next week on the 'broadcasting possibilities' in the north west area.

Act of thanks to Dungiven community group

“A delegation of staff, board members and friends of Raidió Fáilte will be in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Friday 25th November 2022 at 7:00pm,” they said.

“They will give a presentation on the broadcasting possibilities of our streaming service through the Foyle Small Scale DAB.

“We would be delighted if the Gaels of Derry City, Dungiven, Limavady and Strabane were in attendance so that we can gauge the opinions and demand for making our broadcasting service available in those areas.”

