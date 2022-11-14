Road Safety Week: PSNI urge drivers to play their part in in making our roads safer for everyone

We all have responsibility for making our roads safer for everyone.

That's the message from police in Derry City and Strabane ahead of Road Safety Week, which begins today (Monday, 14th November) and runs to Sunday, 20th November during which the public can expect to see officers conducting vehicle check points throughout the city and District.

Road Policing Inspector John Millar said too many drivers are continuing to take unnecessary risks.

Inspector Millar said: "Road safety is a key priority for us as a Police Service, and for our road safety partners. We all have responsibility to make our roads safer for everyone.

"Far too often we see the devastating and life changing impact of serious and fatal road traffic collisions. Lives are changed in an instant because of a wrong decision, or a moment’s inattention as a road user. As drivers, we all have a part to play in making our roads safer for everyone."

Throughout the week, there will be targeted operations during the day and night in the city and District.

These will involve Road Policing officers working with local policing teams using authorised vehicle checkpoints as a visible, physical deterrent to anyone thinking about drink or drug driving.

In addition to authorised checkpoints, drivers or motorcyclists stopped by police, whether for speeding, using a mobile phone, or committing any moving traffic offence should expect to be breathalysed.

Anyone involved in a collision or who is suspected to have consumed alcohol or taken drugs will also be tested.

Since the start of the year, up to the end of August, a total of 355 people have been injured in traffic collisions in the Derry City and Strabane district - 29 of those were seriously injured and, tragically, two people died.

Inspector Millar made this appeal to drivers.

“We want drivers to really think about the responsibility they have when they get behind the wheel and to think about their driving,” said Inspector Millar.

“This means everyone slowing down, looking after our vehicles and making sure they're road worthy, never driving after taking drink or drugs, not using a mobile phone when driving, and always wearing a seatbelt.

"The consequences of causing serious injury or worse, death, due to speeding and careless driving can be devastating. Getting distracted, checking a message on your phone, simply isn’t worth it.

"If we all drive with much greater care, we can play our part in helping save lives.

"Our road safety message is very simple. Do not speed; pay greater attention to your surroundings; leave the mobile phone alone; look out for other road users, always wear a seatbelt and NEVER, EVER drive after drinking or taking drugs.”