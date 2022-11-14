Missing person: Kieran Dunne

Kieran Dunne
A Derry father is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of his son.
In a social media post, Martin Dunne, said his son, Kieran Dunne, has taken sick on the way to Derry Match at 9.30 am yesterday (Sunday) morning and got off the bus at Asda in Strabane.
Martin has not heard any word since. Kieran's phone was left behind on bus.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Martin Dunne as soon as possible.
