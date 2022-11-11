Search

11 Nov 2022

24-year-old man jailed at Derry court for multiple scratch card thefts across the North

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 4:49 PM

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today about a spate of scratch card thefts across the North as a man with an address in Wolverhampton was jailed for 15 offences. Conor Ward (24)of Vale Street in Wolverhampton admitted the offences that took place in September this year.

The court heard that on September 10 police were called to a report of a theft of 29 scratch cards at a store in Newry.

The defendant was identified as being the person who ordered the scratch cards and then distracted the shop assistant before walking out with the cards.

Over the next days similar reports were received from shops in Dungiven, Strabane and various shops in Derry.

In each case Ward acted in a similar fashion asking for the cards and then distracting the shop assistant before leaving.

The value of the cards varied from & 85 in one case to £150 in others.

The total value of the stolen cards was put at more than £1,000.

The court heard that on September 25 police were called to a store in the Glenabbey area of Derry where three men had entered the premises and they matched the description of the men involved in the thefts.

Ward was arrested nearby and a quantity of drugs was found on him.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that 'the mind boggles' at the thought of someone stealing that many cards. 

He said while these were 'very serious matters' the defendant had pleaded guilty at an early stage and saved the need 'for about 10 shops having to provide CCTV' and probably saved the legal system thousands of pounds.

Ward was jailed for 5 months. 

Local News

