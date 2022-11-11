Possessing heroin among 18 drug charges as man remanded at Derry court

Bishop Street Courthouse
A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today for 18 drug related charges.
Gérard Lavy (37) of no fixed abode appeared at the court today.
He is charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs and possessing drugs on dates between June 8 2018 and November 9 2022.
Among the drugs he is charged with are heroin, cocaine, diazepam, Xanax, Fentanyl and cannabis.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that he was not applying for bail at this stage.
Lavy was remanded in custody to appear again on December 8.
