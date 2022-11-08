Search

08 Nov 2022

“Be Scam Aware” warns Community Restorative Justice

“Be Scam Aware” warns Community Restorative Justice

Scam Awareness workshop with Galliagh Women’s Group and delivered by CRJ staff Eamon Mc Ginley (left) and Mickey Anderson (right).

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 4:09 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Community Restorative Justice in Derry have warned people to be extra vigilant against the growing attempts by scammers to fraud people using various methods of communication.

CRJ manager Martin Connolly said: “Scams are nothing new, but in recent times we have seen a significant increase in the number of different types of scams being deployed by fraudsters across the city and further afield.

“In the cost of living crisis we are seeing regular scams involving text messages promising energy refunds, energy discounts, tax rebates and cost of living payments among other things.

"The purpose of these scams is for the scammers to obtain your personal information so that they can steal your identity or get access to your money.”

He continued: “People need to be scam aware and treat any unsolicited contact whether that be texts, phone calls, emails or door to door engagements with caution. You should never hand over your personal details to anyone you don’t trust.

“If you believe you have been the victim of a scam you should contact your bank immediately. If you see anything suspicious you should report it. You could prevent someone else to falling victim to these crimes.”

“We are currently working with groups across the City to deliver scam awareness workshops to try and limit the impact that these criminals have on our communities.”

Martin concluded: “If you wish to avail of any of our services, please feel free to get in touch with any of our staff”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media