“Be Scam Aware” warns Community Restorative Justice

Community Restorative Justice in Derry have warned people to be extra vigilant against the growing attempts by scammers to fraud people using various methods of communication.

CRJ manager Martin Connolly said: “Scams are nothing new, but in recent times we have seen a significant increase in the number of different types of scams being deployed by fraudsters across the city and further afield.

“In the cost of living crisis we are seeing regular scams involving text messages promising energy refunds, energy discounts, tax rebates and cost of living payments among other things.

"The purpose of these scams is for the scammers to obtain your personal information so that they can steal your identity or get access to your money.”

He continued: “People need to be scam aware and treat any unsolicited contact whether that be texts, phone calls, emails or door to door engagements with caution. You should never hand over your personal details to anyone you don’t trust.

“If you believe you have been the victim of a scam you should contact your bank immediately. If you see anything suspicious you should report it. You could prevent someone else to falling victim to these crimes.”

“We are currently working with groups across the City to deliver scam awareness workshops to try and limit the impact that these criminals have on our communities.”

Martin concluded: “If you wish to avail of any of our services, please feel free to get in touch with any of our staff”