Donegal man admits throwing firework that slightly injured 9-year-old girl on Halloween night

A Donegal man who was in Derry for the Halloween festival has admitted throwing a firework that slightly injured a 9-year-old girl the local Magistrate's Court heard today (Wednesday).

Cory O'Kane (24) of Milltown in Convoy County Donegal admitted possessing and throwing the fireworks on October 31 and an assault on the child and obstructing police on the same date.

The court heard that police were called to Quayside car park which was packed with people attending the Halloween festival after reports of a loud bang.

They were told that a man had thrown a firework then got into his car and driven away.

Police came across a 9-year-old child who was 'visibly distressed and crying' and her grandmother told police she had been hit with the firework.

She told police they had been walking in the car park and heard a bang and the child said she had been hit with the firework and had a sore leg and sore eye.

There was no marks on her leg but her eye had some redness around it.

O'Kane was still in his car waiting to exit the car park and police detained him and found a large firework on him and 8 bangers.

He initially gave police a false name and when he was challenged on that gave police another false name.

Eventually police ascertained his identity from fingerprints.

He made full admissions at interview.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that this was 'absolutely stupid' but added that 'thankfully' the child was not seriously hurt.

He said that after initially giving false names O'Kane had co-operated with police.

The solicitor said that his client was 'very upset' and had not intended to cause any harm.

District Judge Barney McElholm said if this man 'wasn't an idiot he would have known not to do this.'

He said someone had thrown a firework at his daughter's dog and terrified the animal so much it was found 5 miles away.

The judge added: "You are born with a certain amount of intelligence does it erode away? Or are some people just born idiots?"

O'Kane was sentenced to 5 months in prison suspended for three years, given a three year conditional discharge and ordered to pay his victim £200 in compensation.