SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has attended a security alert at the lower Glen Road following the discovery a suspect device earlier this morning. He expressed his frustration that the incident has caused disruption and forced local people from their homes.
The Foyle MLA commented: “Residents in the Glen area have been evacuated from their homes today following the discovery of a suspicious device.
“I attended the scene and spoke with local people, many of the elderly, who have been evacuated from their homes on such a wet, miserable morning. They’re now being forced to make alternative arrangements with family or friends as this incident continues.
“I hope this alert can be dealt with as quickly as possible to allow residents to return to their properties. No-one in the community needs or wants this type of disruption.”
Primary 7 pupils from a variety of Waterside schools are welcomed to St. Joseph’s Boys School on Thursday last for the Annual Spooker Prize. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.