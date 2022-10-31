Search

Derry pupils celebrate ‘Spooker Prize’ success

Primary 7 pupils from a variety of Waterside schools are welcomed to St. Joseph’s Boys School on Thursday last for the Annual Spooker Prize. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

31 Oct 2022 1:44 PM

St. Joseph’s Boys School’s ‘world-famous’ Spooker Prize was held in the Lecture Theatre on Thursday last and the city’s Mayor, Sandra Duffy was in attendance to hear some of the prizewinning stories that included characters aplenty with ghosts, ghouls, monsters, killer clowns, vampires and of course the trusty zombies.

The annual literacy event celebrates writing and storytelling for the Year 8 pupils and has been running for a number of years now. However, the offering was extended this year to the Primary 7 boys in the Waterside Primary Schools of St. Columba’s, Newbuildings, Good Shepherd PS, Chapel Road PS, Sacred Heart PS and Our Lady of Fatima in Mullabuoy. 

With over 70 boys in P7 in the Waterside schools, most have had a number of visits to the Creggan school already.

As they took part in a week-long Summer Scheme as P5 pupils and this was followed up with a mini-Open Evening in November last year. Then, in May 2022, they also had a sample day of activities within the school and the feedback was excellent.

Speaking after Thursday’s event, Mr. Peter Smith, Literacy Co-Ordinator at the school said: ‘It is hoped that today's event will once again showcase St. Joseph's Boys' School and they hope to see some of these familiar faces join them next September as Year 8 pupils.

'There were some really great stories told today, not only by our Year 8s but special mention must also go to the Waterside P7s for their tales!

Spooker Costume prizewinners pictured at St. Joseph’s Boys School on Thursday last.

‘The pupils, both St. Joseph’s and the P7s from the Waterside schools, displayed great imagination and creativity in their spooky stories with superb use of literary techniques using metaphors, creating suspense and leaving a spellbound audience wanting more with many cliffhangers.’

The Mayor was on hand to distribute £20 and £10 Amazon vouchers, cash prizes and spot prizes for best costumes to the worthy winners.

School Vice Principal, Mr. Paul Kealey, praised the success of the event, adding: ‘Another magnificent Spooker Prize this year at St. Joseph’s.

P7 pupils from Good Shepherd PS receive their Spooker prizes from Ms. Celine McLaughlin, Librarian and Mr. Daniel Pendlebury at St. Joseph’s on Thursday last. On right is Mr. Peter Smith (aka Donald Trump).

'There was a real buzz about the school today and it was a great learning experience for the P7 pupils from the Waterside. Great credit to all who took part and the Mayor, Sandra, told me she was also very impressed with the standard of stories.’

