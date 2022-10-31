Police treating Co Derry Orange Hall fire as 'hate crime'

Police have confirmed they are treating a fire at an Orange Hall in County Derry on Sunday evening as a 'hate crime'.

The blaze at Ballynougher Orange Hall on the Aghagaskin Road, Magherafelt, began shortly before 5.00pm on Sunday October 30, with both police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) being notified.

A NIFRS spokesperson said the incident ended at around 8.00pm.

"NIFRS were called to reports of a building fire in Ballynougher Orange Hall, Aghagaskin Road, Magherafelt at 16.52pm on Sunday 30th October 2022," they said.

"Fire Appliances from Maghera, Magherafelt and Springfield, an Aerial Appliance, a Water Tanker, 29 Fire-fighters and 2 Officers were in attendance. Firefighters used 4 Jets to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation. The incident was closed at 20.14pm."

However, on Monday morning, PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid confirmed police were investigating the incident as a 'hate crime'.

"We believe at this time that entry was forced through a window at the rear of the property and that accelerant has then been used to start the fire which has left the building extensively damaged," he said.

"An investigation is underway and we are treating the incident as a hate crime.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Aghagaskin Road area on Sunday, or who captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist us with our investigation, to contact detectives at Cookstown on 101, quoting reference number 1480 30/10/22.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The Orange Order's Magherafelt District No.3 described the incident as a 'vicious attack'.

"The District Officers of Magherafelt District No.3 wish to condemn this vicious attack on Ballynougher LOL269 hall this afternoon," they said.

"This hall has stood since 1906, when it replaced an earlier hall. It was a rural community centre, reflecting community life through two world wars, and the later Troubles.

"It saw a pipe band started after World War I and welcome home parties for veterans after World War II. It’s warrant, 269, had been around since at least 1823 and it’s Orange families for even longer.

"It was not just a building attacked tonight, it was a community."

The incident has also been condemned by a number of the area's unionist politicians, with local MLA Keith Buchanan calling on all political leaders to condemn the attack.

"I visited the hall this evening as fire crews were battling to bring the blaze under control," he said.

"One of the metal window-guards had been removed when the fire was discovered. The fire has seriously damaged the hall with the roof collapsed.

"I call on all political leaders to condemn those who continue to attack Orange Halls. It speaks volumes that this hall had to have metal sheets across all its windows and doors in the first place.

"There is no place for such hatred on society. The men and women of that lodge have every right to exist in Mid Ulster and live peaceably."

Mid Ulster UUP councillor Derek McKinney said the incident was an 'unprovoked attack on an easy target'.

"I’m disgusted by it. It seems to be that the fact that the Orange Order even exists is an issue for a narrow-minded, bigoted section of society in Northern Ireland," he said.

"It is not just the building, which has suffered very serious damage, this is an attack on Unionists and the Orange Order and I condemn those responsible.

"There is no place in society for this bitterness and hatred and it speaks volumes about the perpetrators.

"We call on all political parties to condemn this attack and appeal to anyone who has any information to contact the PSNI."

The TUV's Glen Moore.

The TUV representative for Mid Ulster, Glen Moore, said more than condemnation was needed.

"Condemnation from politicians would be welcome in so far as it goes but we need more," he said.

"Recently Ms O’Neill who is an MLA for the area refused to condemn the glorification of the IRA in sick songs which have in the aftermath been deployed by Republicans seeking to intimidate the minority community in Mid Ulster.

"You cannot celebrate those who murdered Orangemen in Orange Halls one day and condemn attacks on Orange Halls the next."

SDLP's Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said there was 'no place' for these kind of attacks.

"I condemn this attack on Ballynougher Orange hall in the strongest possible terms," he said.

"The people who carried out this disgraceful incident do not represent people in this area who live and work alongside their neighbours in a spirit of respect and tolerance.

"Everyone must be free to celebrate their culture and traditions without having to worry about being subjected to this kind of attack.

"This incident should give those who seek to rise tensions in the North for their own ends significant pause. We need to get back to focusing on the things that bring us together and not issues which drive us apart.

"I’d urge anyone with any information about this attack to come forward to police and assist them with their investigation.

"We need to send a clear message that attacks of this nature will not be tolerated on any community and ensure that we don’t see any repeat of this."

Alliance leader Naomi Long said anyone with information on the incident should contact the PSNI.

Sinn Féin are yet to comment on the incident.