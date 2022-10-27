County Derry politicians react to failed Speaker appointment as election looms

County Derry politicians have been speaking out in the aftermath of the Assembly's latest failure to elect a Speaker, an act that would have allowed the Assembly to sit.

MLAs had been recalled to Stormont in an attempt to elect a Speaker ahead of the midnight deadline imposed by NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone was once again nominated by party colleague Matthew O'Toole, with UUP leader Doug Beattie again nominating Mike Nesbitt.

Neither nomination was able to secure the cross-community support from across the chamber, and the plenary session of the Assembly was subsequently suspended.

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter said it was 'disgraceful' that an election would now have to be held.

“I think it is absolutely disgraceful £6.5 million of public money will go towards an election that will solve nothing and only cause further division,” she said.

“Struggling families will pay the true cost of the DUP Boycott. But should an election be called, The SDLP and I will be back out on the doors, doing what I can to deliver for the public.”

Independent MLA for East Derry, Claire Sugden, said this would be an election 'no one wants'.

“Today, MLAs are debating the election of a Speaker which could start the process towards a functioning Executive and Assembly,” she said.

“I do not support the Protocol, but it needs to be fixed, it can be fixed and it will be fixed.

“It is a shame then that an election that no one wants will be called. It will serve only to delay help to those in NI who will need it most, including working people who are struggling.”

Sinn Féin MLA for Mid Ulster, Emma Sheerin, also branded the failure to form a government 'disgraceful'.

“Sinn Féin ministers, even when hamstrung, have delivered money into the pockets of workers and families,” she said.

“That the DUP are refusing to form a government, allowing everyone to suffer, over something (a result of their Brexit) that Stormont has no say in, is disgraceful.”

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said she was 'sick to the back teeth' of division she said was 'holding us back'.

“Derry deserves politics that gets something done,” she said.

“That brings jobs and opportunity, improves childcare, funds addiction services and delivers the University we were promised.

“This is the very least that the people of Derry deserve. And it makes me furious that it is being denied.”

Ciara Ferguson, Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle, said it was 'unacceptable' that democracy was being 'denied'.

“It's unacceptable that democracy is being denied to you at a time when bills are through the roof and people are suffering on hospital waiting lists,” she said.

“We need everyone working together to get us through these difficult times. The DUP must stop blocking an Executive, work with us, and support people now.”