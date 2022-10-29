‘School of Sanctuary’ award kickstarts 160th celebrations for Derry's Model PS

Derry's Model Primary School was celebrating this week as they’ve achieved the highly coveted School of Sanctuary award, in this their 160th year in existence.

The School of Sanctuary award is aimed at helping schools to develop further the concept that schools are welcoming places for pupils and their families, where every child feels safe and where they are fully accepted.

Such schools become beacons in the community as places where cultural diversity is valued and celebrated.

On arrival at the school, the Mayor, Sandra Duffy was welcomed by the school choir who performed for her.

She met with a group of children who talked to her about their individual home countries. The Model celebrates Diversity and welcomes children from all traditions, cultures religions and none, with almost 40 Newcomer children enrolled in the school.

Mrs Polley’s P5 class presented their Harvest Assembly and performed the story of The Enormous Turnip in the school’s Assembly Hall.

This was followed by a tour of the school, where the mayor especially enjoyed meeting the children in the ASC.

She was then presented with a true likeness in the form of a portrait drawn by a P7 child and a P4 child presented her with a line drawing of the Guildhall.

The Mayor congratulated the children and staff on the award and told them to keep up the excellent work. She also said she was impressed with the performances put on for her and thanked the pupils for the presentations she received, promising they would take pride of place in the parlour at the Guildhall.

Delighted to have the city and district’s First Citizen visit the school and meet the children, Principal Michelle Ramsey said: ‘It’s an honour to have the Mayor of the city and district attend our school today, especially this week as we kickstart our 160th year in existence.

Eve and Aoife presenting the Mayor, Sandra Duffy with a portrait of herself and a portrait of the Guildhall during Monday’s visit to the Model PS.

‘We are over the moon to have been awarded the prestigious School of Sanctuary award in recognition and celebration of our students, staff, parents and wider Model School community.

Thanking the Mayor for taking time out to acknowledge the school’s award and achievements, the principal added: ‘Madam Mayor, we dearly hope to get you back to the model a number of times this year as we celebrate the school’s 160th anniversary as we’ve many events planned.’

In responding, the mayor said: ‘Congratulations again to everyone at the Model Primary School who are joining the other nine Schools of Sanctuary in our own Council area.

'This award recognises that the school is a safe and welcoming place for all children and young people to attend where they feel their culture is valued and celebrated.

Children from P3 to P7 explaining to the Mayor, Sandra Duffy about where they come from at the Model Primary School this week. Included are Mrs. Michelle Ramsey, Principal, Mr. Michael Bradley, Vice Principal and Ms. Daisy Mules, Board of Governors. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

‘The Model is one of the oldest schools in our City and District and has been educating and inspiring our young people for the last 160 years. This is an ideal way to start their anniversary celebrations and I would like to wish everyone at the school well with their activities to mark their landmark year. And indeed, I look forward to coming back in the year ahead to help you celebrate.’