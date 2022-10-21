Derry MP calls for Executive to provide promised stadium funding

SDLP Leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood MP has called on the Executive to urgently provide Derry City & Strabane District Council with the second tranche of funding promised for The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium redevelopment through the Sub-Regional Stadia scheme, which has been on hold with no Executive in place.

Colum Eastwood MP said: "In the past, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium has hosted great teams from around the world, received European matches and is packed for every home match City play.

"But with no Executive in place, Derry City FC and their fans have been left in limbo on the future of funding promised through the Sub-Regional Stadia project.

"Derry City FC have been waiting far too long on the second wave of Sub-Regional Stadia project funding to be provided to Derry City & Strabane Council and, due to the DUP refusing to go into government and inaction from the Sinn Féin Minister on the scheme, the wait goes on without any sign of movement.

"While City and their players accomplish much on the pitch, promised funding to enhance facilities at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is nowhere to be seen. This is increasingly frustrating for fans who have been let down time and time again by the Executive in Stormont.

"We need the Executive to step up now to provide funding for the second phase of this long-waited development.

"I've contacted to the Executive today to ask them to provide a cast iron guarantee on when funding to meet the club's essential needs will be received and ensure that this funding is increased from the previous figure to reflect the soar in inflation.

"Derry has waited long enough for its fair share, and our patience is wearing thin with a dormant Stormont."