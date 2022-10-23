Search

23 Oct 2022

Winning artwork by Derry students goes on exhibition

Winning artwork by Derry students goes on exhibition

From left to right, artwork from Ardnashee School & College pupil, Cian Bolster and St. Columba's P.S. pupil Niamh Morgan's.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 1:02 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

An exhibition of 126 winning paintings from the 68th Texaco Children's Art Competition, including two works from Derry students, will feature in Strule Arts Centre, Omagh next week.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will be hosting the event and the exhibition will open to the public on Thursday, 27th October and will remain open each day from Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.00pm, until it closes on Saturday, 26th November. Admission is free.

Special Merit Award winners  from Derry, Cian Bolster (18), from Ardnashee School & College and Niamh Morgan (11), from St. Columba's P.S., Kilrea will have their artwork featured.

A total of fourteen artworks by Northern Ireland students will feature in the exhibition.

These include top Northern Ireland prize-winners Leah Massey (16), a pupil at Bloomfield Collegiate School, Belfast, who won third prize in the 16-18 years age category for her artwork entitled ‘Mum's Sampler’, and Zara Craig (14), from Ballyclare High School, who won first prize in Category G, reserved for entries from young artists of all ages with special needs, for her work entitled ‘Little Flower’.

Also exhibiting will be works by Special Merit Award winners Luna Pandey (13), a pupil at Hunterhouse College, Belfast; Sarah Gordon (5), from Carrowreagh Primary School, Ballymoney; Rosa Davidson (13) and Carrie Bell (16), both pupils at Methodist College, Belfast; Cameron Armstrong (15), from Lisanally Special School, Armagh; Alexandra Buzova (14), from Shimna Integrated College, Newcastle; Janya Rajan (13), from Regent House Grammar School, Newtownards; Tara Walls (15), from St. Joseph's Grammar School, Donaghmore; and Maria Donaghy (17), and Farragh McGreary (12), both pupils at St. Patrick's Academy, Dungannon.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media