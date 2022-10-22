Search

22 Oct 2022

Justice funding for Derry search and rescue groups

Justice funding for Derry search and rescue groups

Justice Minister Naomi Long pictured during a visit to Foyle Search and Rescue (FSAR) where she met staff and volunteers. Included also is NISAR Chair Simon Hutchinson.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 5:28 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Justice Minister Naomi Long has announced funding of £100,000 for Northern Ireland Search and Rescue (NISAR) groups, bringing the total allocated to more than £1.2million in the past seven years.

Nine voluntary search and rescue groups provide assistance to Northern Ireland emergency services on inland waterways, coastal areas, mountains and caves. A specialist search dogs unit and sky watch aviation facility are also among the services deployed in rescue operations.

Speaking after a visit to Foyle Search and Rescue centre, Justice Minister Naomi Long highlighted the essential work carried out by committed and selfless volunteers: “It has never been more important to support our voluntary search and rescue groups.

"With a reported increase in emergency call-outs post Covid, and the current pressure on the cost of living and running costs, the work of dedicated volunteers is impressive and increasingly needed.

“I know there are more than 500 volunteers working with the various search and rescue groups - men and women of all ages who give freely of their time to learn expert life-saving skills and put themselves at risk to help search for and rescue others.
"The funding I have announced today will assist with day to day running costs, and help to replace protective clothing, equipment and support ongoing training.”

The Minister added: “The visit today has given me an opportunity to see first-hand how our search and rescue volunteers mobilise and respond. It has also provided me with the opportunity to thank all those involved in Foyle Search and Rescue and the wider NISAR groups, for their tireless commitment to helping others in need.”

Since its inception back in 1993, Foyle Search and Rescue has been responsible for saving 490 people from the River Foyle and helping over 4.500 people who intended to enter the water.

During the visit, the Minister met staff and volunteers who took time to explain the many pieces of equipment they use in search and rescue on the River Foyle as well as in emergencies across the province.

Stephen Twells, FSAR Chair, said: “The financial support we receive from the Department of Justice and other public organisations helps with our considerable running costs.

“Without it we would struggle to maintain the level of service which we currently provide.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media