Thousands join Phil Coulter for ‘Come and Sing’ performance at Derry’s Ebrington Square

Thousands of people joined Phil Coulter for a historic performance of iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Derry on Saturday afternoon.

The special sing-along, organized by the City of Derry International Choir Festival, took place at Ebrington Square in the city, with the singer also performing hits ‘Ireland’s Call’ and ‘Steal Away’.

Phil, who was honoured with the Freedom of the City of Derry on Friday, was joined on stage by Derry chamber choir Codetta, the Aria String Quartet and conductor and festival artistic director Dónal Doherty.

The one-off performance of ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ was recorded, marking the singer’s 80th birthday and 10 years of the festival, and will be broadcast on the City of Derry International Choir Festival website and social media channels this Saturday, October 15, to mark World Singing Day ahead of the festival.

The festival runs from October 19-23 and will involve more than 60 choirs and 2,000 singers with performers and adjudicators taking part from across Ireland, Europe and beyond.

Highlights are set to include a late-night choral experience at St Eugene’s Cathedral and an inspiring performance from Finnish a cappella ensemble Rajaton, as well as a Sacred Trail where visiting choirs will join churches across the region to perform at Sunday Services.

Large crowds attended the 'Come and Sing' performance with Phil Coulter in Ebrington Square.

For more details on the festival visit www.derrychoirfest.com.