Funeral details confirmed for fashion designer Jessica Gallagher

The late Jessica Gallagher
The funeral of fashion designer Jessica Gallagher who lost her life in the Creeslough explosion will take place on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old woman was among the ten killed in Friday’s tragedy.
From Killoughcarran in Creeslough, Jessica was visiting her boyfriend at the apartment at the Applegreen complex.
Jessica had qualification in fashion design and marketing having studied at the Fashion Academy in Paris.
She also spent some time at college in Shanghai and only recently took up a job as a fashion designer in Belfast.
Her Funeral Mass takes place St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am with internment afterward to Doe cemetery.
The house is strictly private to family, neighbours and friends only.
