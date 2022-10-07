Breaking news: Explosion at service station in Donegal

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of an explosion in Creeslough in County Donegal.
Fire services and ambulance personnel, as well as gardaí, responded to reports of an explosion at a filling station in the town.
The explosion occurred shortly after 3pm and has resulted in major damage to the building, which contains a shop and apartments.
The N56 road has been sealed off and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
"Gardaí are currently assisting other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious incident at Creeslough, County Donegal," a spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said.
"An Garda Síochána are asking any road users intending to travel to Creeslough to consider alternative routes."
More to follow …
Representatives from local organisations are being asked to attend the meeting in Dungiven on Thursday evening.
Clare Hamilton, who studied the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Information Technology at NWRC, has just begun a Degree in Computer Science at Queen’s University Belfast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.