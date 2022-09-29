Fresh inquest for unarmed Derry man Patrick Duffy killed by undercover British army unit

Unarmed Derry man, Patrick Duffy, was shot up to 14 times in the back and side by an undercover British army unit on November 24, 1978.

Mr Duffy was shot at 2, Maureen Avenue in the city by what is believed to have been SAS members dressed in civilian clothes, who secreted themselves in the attic of the house before the killing.

A fresh inquest into the killing of Mr Duffy in 1978 is one of 10 inquests earmarked for hearing in 2023.

The fresh inquest was directed by the Attorney General, Mr John Larkin QC, on March 22, 2019.

In directing the inquest the Attorney General stated there was “no objective justification” for the killing of Mr Duffy.

The coroner presiding over the inquest has listed the case for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 1pm.

According to Harte Coyle Collins Solicitors and Advocates, which is acting for Mr Duffy’s family, his next of kin hope a date for the substantive opening of the inquest can be fixed as soon as possible.

The legal firm said: “Mr Duffy was shot up to 14 times in his back and side by an undercover army unit.

“He was unarmed at the time of the shooting and posed no threat to the soldiers.

“A unit of two undercover soldiers had been secreted in the upstairs and attic area of the house at 2 Maureen Avenue before the killing. The soldiers were dressed in civilian clothes.

“The family of Mr Duffy believe the undercover army unit were SAS members. The army unit was immediately removed by other military from the house in Maureen Avenue after the shooting.”

Martina Duffy, daughter of Mr Patrick Duffy and family representative, said: “We are delighted that the Coroner has agreed to list the fresh inquest into our father’s death for a Preliminary Hearing next week on October 5, 2022. We have asked the Coroner to consider opening the inquest as soon as possible. We look forward to having the circumstances of our father’s brutal killing scrutinised by the Coroner’s Court.”

Lawyer for the family, Patricia Coyle of Harte Coyle Collins, Solicitors and Advocates, aded: “ We have recently provided the Coroner with a copy of an expert engineer report on the layout of 2 Maureen Avenue commissioned by our clients in 2003.

“They have campaigned long and hard for this fresh inquest. We also confirmed to the Court that our clients, the four surviving children of Mr Duffy, are available and willing to provide statements of evidence as soon as possible to assist the inquest.

“We therefore welcome the decision of the Coroner to fix this inquest for a Preliminary Hearing on the October 5, 2022 and look forward to receiving a date for the substantive opening of the inquest as soon as possible.”