Derry man suspended for street fight

Bishop's Street Courthouse
When police responded to two men fighting in Derry City Centre one of them told them to 'f--k off back to England' the local Magistrate's Court heard today.
Nathan Quinn (31) of Duncreggan Road in Derry admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, obstructing police and assaulting police on July 11 this year.
The court heard that police saw the two men fighting on the Strand Road and broke up the row.
One of the men left the scene but Quinn became abusive and called them 'PSNI scum'.
He refused to provide details of his identity and continually abused officers.
He was arrested and taken to Strand Road and while in the yard he spat at an officer.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said the incident in the yard of the police station was 'disgusting'.
He said his client was 'obviously drunk' at the time and regrets his behaviour.
Quinn was sentenced to 4 months suspended for 2 years.
Dee Conaghan, Artistic Director of Stage Beyond Theatre Company pictured with the 2021 New York Festivals Radio Awards trophy for 'Hamlet, Prince of Derry' (Best Digital Drama, RTÉ Drama on One).
The proposed site by Derry City and Strabane District Council on Mullenan Road for the future location of the new cemetery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.