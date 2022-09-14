County Derry food bank confirms it WILL open on day of Queen's funeral

A County Derry food bank urged to close by a local minister has confirmed it will now open on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The Irish News reported that Rev Mark Loney, rector at Dungiven and Bovevagh Church of Ireland, had written to Dungiven Regeneration Club urging them to close the 'Community Fridge' on Monday.

The popular free food facility encourages people to donate goods that are then redistributed among the community.

Rev Mark Loney is a committee member at Dungiven Regeneration Club and wrote to the committee on Monday asking if the 'Community Fridge' could be closed as a 'token of respect'.

“However, would it be helpful for the committee, whatever their constitutional allegiances or none to formally endorse the closure of the 'Community Fridge' that day as a token of respect for those in the environs of Dungiven for whom the Monarch's death is a significant occasion to mark with the deepest respect,” he wrote.

Rev Mark Loney.

Sinn Féin councillor Sean McGlinchey said closing a food facility was wrong.

“People don't stop eating or needing help because it's a bank holiday,” he said.

County Derry woman's close encounter with Garth Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood was engaged to Brooks at the time. As hordes of country music fans make the journey to Croke Park for the visit of legend Garth Brooks, Liam Tunney speaks to Draperstown woman Cathy McGuigan about a chance encounter with his wife Trisha Yearwood as the couple prepared to tie the knot 17 years ago.

“I am sure even the Queen would not want a food bank to close. People are entitled to respect the Queen in whatever way they want but to phone businesses and ask them to close is another thing.

“It's very disrespectful to the wider community of Dungiven.”

However, a spokesperson from Dungiven Regeneration Club confirmed to Derry Now this morning that the food bank would be open on Monday September 19 from 11.00am until 3.00pm.