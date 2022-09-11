Police and ATO are attending an incident in the Lettershandoney area. Media credit @NiResponsevids
There is currently an ongoing security alert in the Lettershandoney area, of County Derry.
Police and ATO are in attendance and cordons are in place.
A number of homes in Lettershandoney Avenue have been evacuated.
No other details are available.
Ciaran Coll is stretchered from the pitch during the first half of Friday's game against Bohemians. Pic by Ramsey Cardy/ Sportsfile
Ciaran O'Neill, Managing Director, Bishop's Gate Hotel and Helen McGonigal, HLA Skills Development Officer at NWRC at the announcement
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.