31 Aug 2022

County Derry nominees set to shine at Ulster Tatler Awards

The prestigious event is now in its 15th year.

County Derry nominees set to shine at Ulster Tatler Awards

Gary Doherty and Lovely Looks Boutique in Limavady have been shortlisted.

31 Aug 2022 2:57 PM

Five individuals and businesses from across County Derry have been shortlisted for a prize at this year's Ulster Tatler Awards.

The prestigious event, now in its 15th year, celebrates the achievements of homegrown individuals and businesses.

Amongst the County Derry nominees shortlisted for awards is Limavady's Gary Doherty of Think Network who is shortlisted against two other hopefuls for the coveted Businessman of the Year title.

A number of local businesses are also shortlisted, including Lovely Looks in Limavady and Draperstown-based Pearl and Grace who will both be striving for victory in the Fashion Boutique of the Year category.

Kilrea's Tracey Jane Interior Design is shortlisted in the Interior Designer of the Year category and Derry's Margaret Doherty Hair, in the Hairdressing Salon of the Year category. 

The Ulster Tatler Awards features 14 categories voted for by the public, with shortlists in each category compiled from votes cast before judging panels of media and industry experts select their winners.  The winners will then be announced at a glamorous ceremony on September 8 at St. Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast presented once again by much-loved TV personality Pamela Ballantine.

“The wealth of talent we have here in Northern Ireland is outstanding in numerous fields, particularly the endless flair we see in business, sport and entertainment,” said Chris Sherry, Editor of Ulster Tatler. 

“The difficulty in choosing just one deserved winner becomes greater each year and that speaks volumes on how high the standard is across the province.

“We’re delighted to be returning to the stunning St. Anne’s Cathedral this year to celebrate the businesses and people who have shone throughout the past year across Northern Ireland.

“We are excited to see what this year’s Awards has in store and look forward to another special evening that will once again be hosted by our good friend and TV personality Pamela Ballantine,” Chris added.

