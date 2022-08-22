Major shake-up in Derry Diocese as Bishop McKeown announces clerical changes

Bishop Donal McKeown has announced a number of clerical changes for the Derry Diocese.
The changes will see Rev Joseph Gormley, parish priest (PP), Creggan, move to become PP of Holy Family, Ballymagroarty with the current church curate (CC) in Creggan, Rev Daniel McFaul, replacing Rev Gormley as PP of the Creggan parish.
Other changes are:
Rev David O’Kane, PP Claudy, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for the Derry City Deanery
Rev Brian Donnelly, PP Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, to be in addition administrator (adm) Gortin and Greencastle
Rev Pat O’Hagan, PP Moville, to be PP Ballyscullion, and adm Lavey and Greenlough, and Diocesan Vocations Director
Rev Brendan Crowley, PP Errigal, to be in addition adm Kilrea
Rev Edward Gallagher, PP Gortin and Greencastle, to be PP Moville
Rev Gerard Mongan, CC Three Patrons, to be adm Long Tower
Rev Daniel McFaul, CC Creggan, to be PP Creggan
Rev Eamon Graham, PP Lavey and Greenlough, to be CC Ballyscullion, Lavey and Greenlough
Rev Patrick Baker, adm Long Tower, to be CC Burt, Inch & Fahan, and Buncrana
Rev Dermott Harkin, CC Lavey and Greenlough, to be CC Errigal and Kilrea
Rev Roland Colhoun, CC Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, to be in addition CC Gortin and Greencastle
Rev Patrick Lagan, CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, to be CC Waterside and Strathfoyle
Rev Sean O’Donnell, CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, to be CC Three Patrons
Rev Ignacy Saniuta, CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, to be CC Creggan
Rev Roni Zacharias, CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, to be CC St Eugene’s Cathedral
Rev Joshy Parokkaran, CC Three Patrons, to be CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, in addition to his appointment with the Syro-Malabar Church
Rev Joseph Varghese, on loan from the Archeparchy of Changanacherry, to be CC Dungiven
Rev Michael McCaul, deacon Cappagh, to be deacon St Eugene’s Cathedral
Priests who are moving will celebrate Mass in their new parishes this coming weekeend, August 27/28.
Meanwhile, Bishop McKeown confirmed Rev Colum Clerkin, PP Culmore and Monsignor Andrew Dolan, PP Ballyscullion, are to retire and Rev Chris Ferguson was to continue his leave of absence while Rev James Devine has also been granted leave of absence.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.