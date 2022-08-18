Free bike marking security session in Derry

A free bike marking session will be held in Derry next week. The session will take place on Wednesday, August 24, in the car park behind the play park in Drumahoe, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

This has been organised by Derry City and Strabane PSNI officers and the local crime prevention officer in conjunction with Drumahoe Community Association. No appointment is required.

Bike owners can drop in with their bikes at a time when suits, between the times listed. Bikes will be registered with a unique reference number created in case it's stolen and registered with the Bike Register website.

This marking process enables police to quickly confirm ownership details for any lost, or stolen bicycle when recovered.

Crime prevention officer Mitchel Freedman said: "For anyone who has ever had their bike stolen, it's upsetting.

"Having your bike frame marked is a really important and worthwhile crime prevention measure. These sessions are free and don't take long.

“We're encouraging bike owners who haven't registered their frame to come along and get it done for free.

You can get your bike security marked & registered for free in Drumahoe, 4pm-6pm, 24 Aug in the carpark behind the play park, & in Strabane on 25 Aug, 11am-3pm at the Dock Street car park.If your bike is stolen & recovered by police it can be traced back to you #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/xV8gvuxZZ0 — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) August 17, 2022

“This bike scheme serves both as an effective deterrent to would be bike thieves as well as an excellent mechanism for ensuring that stolen bikes that are subsequently recovered find their way back to their rightful owner."