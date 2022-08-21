Inishowen set to feature in another Hollywood movie

Inishowen will feature in yet another major movie, it has been confirmed.

'Cry from the Sea' starring Aidan Quinn, will be shot in October and November.

Cry from the Sea is the latest major Hollywood film to feature Inishowen and Donegal in recent times.

Malin Head's stunning scenery was used in the Star Wars Last Jedi, while south Donegal was used in the latest Liam Neeson movie earlier this year.

Producers of Cry from the Sea are seeking local crew members for film.

They are looking for crew with some experience and also trainees who lives within a 45km radius of the film’s base in Carndonagh. They are seeking trainees in production, make-up, accounts, camera, costumes, props, hair and assistant directors.

Cry from the Sea tells the story of a lighthouse keeper stuck in a cycle of grief and the three people who change the course of his life: the housekeeper who quietly yearns for him; the beautiful American war widow whose quest for closure ignites something in him; and the hardline priest, who starts a battle of wills with a man who has nothing to lose.

Closing date for applications is on August 24.