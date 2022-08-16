Search

17 Aug 2022

Date confirmed for opening of new Culmore Post Office

Date confirmed for opening of new Culmore Post Office

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 9:49 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Confirmation that the new post office in the Culmore area of Derry will open to the public next month, has been welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

SDLP Councillor, Angela Dobbins was speaking after the Post Office said its office at the new location at the local Spar store would become operational on Friday, September 16.

The news follows a campaign launched by Cllr Dobbins in February  this year to retain the Post Office service for Culmore residents which was at risk following the closure of the retailer Centra Culmore who had previously facilitated the service on their premises. 

Cllr Dobbins said: “I am delighted to receive confirmation this morning from Post Office that their service at Culmore will reopen at 1pm on Friday 16th September 2022 at the new location of Spar, Unit 2 Ballynagard Road.  

“Following public consultation, the desire to keep this service in the Culmore area was clear. I’m glad that my negotiations with stakeholders in recent months and subsequent petition to save the service, has led to a successful outcome.”  

“The Post Office plays a pivotal role within the community and I’m pleased that it will remain local for Culmore residents and those in surrounding areas. I want to thank everyone who contributed to this campaign.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media