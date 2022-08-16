Ballyronan Marina to illuminate this weekend with return of Lumarina

Lumarina, the fun filled, free event held at Ballyronan Marina is back for 2022.
The event will take place this Saturday, August 20 from 4.00pm to 10.00pm with the picturesque backdrop of the Lough reflecting the onshore illuminations providing a unique atmosphere at this family themed event.
Featuring an illuminated fireworks display to finish the evening with a finale to amaze, there will also be fire performers, a fun fair, and children’s activities to entertain.
Many of the village’s eateries are in easy walking distance from the Marina serving refreshments, snacks and hot food.
Those who attend can drink in the views from the Marina as dusk turns to night skies.
Fireworks will be set at 9.30pm.
Visit midulster council.org/lumarina for further details.
