Check out your options at Northern Regional College

Northern Regional College offers academic, vocational, technical, and professional courses from entry level up to and including degree level.

So, whether you’ve just left school, are already in employment and looking for qualifications to improve your promotion prospects or just enjoy the challenge of learning something new, check out Northern Regional College.

Northern Regional College has campuses in Magherafelt, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Ballymena and Newtownabbey and our friendly and well-informed careers advisors can offer impartial advice on full-time and part-time courses, as well as traineeships and apprenticeships.

Each year, the College responds to local demand by introducing new courses. The emphasis on Work-Based Learning has led to an increase in traineeships and apprenticeships to improve students’ employability by giving them real life work experiences while they develop their academic and technical skills.

From September 2022, traineeships at Magherafelt campus will include Carpentry and Joinery, Engineering and Motor Vehicle while apprenticeships will be offered in Carpentry and Joinery and Civil Engineering.

Several new courses are being introduced for the 2022/23 academic year at the Magherafelt campus, including Level 3 Extended Diplomas in Public Services and Creative Media Practice and Level 3 Diploma in Specialist Support for Teaching and Learning with Autism and Dental Nursing.

The new Dental Nursing course, approved by the General Dental Council, will give students the skills and knowledge required for employment and career progression in dental nursing, potentially opening the door to a rewarding career in healthcare.

The College’s decision to offer the course has been warmly welcomed by the Pauline Taylor Dental Surgery in Draperstown.

Practice Principal, Pauline Taylor said there is a strong demand for qualified dental nurses.

“There are many opportunities for career progression, such as oral health promotion, dental radiography, dental sedation.

Dental nursing can also be a stepping-stone to dental hygienist and therapist courses. This is an exciting time for young people who want to work in a health-care environment at a local level.

Take the next step to becoming a student at Northern Regional College and explore our range of part-time and full-time courses available across the College’s campuses! Visit nrc.ac.uk and follow our simple instructions on enrolling online from the comfort of your own home to secure your place on a course or call into your local campus where our staff are on hand to take you through your options.