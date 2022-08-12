Young Derry podcasters 'Spill the Tae' on Radio Ulster

Young podcasters from Greater Shantallow Community Arts in Derry have visited BBC Radio Ulster to chat about their mental health podcast, Spill the Tae.

Spill the Tae is a popular youth-led podcast series created by the young people supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the Danny Quigley Fund.

The podcast is designed and produced by young people and was established in response to the declining mental health of their peers, with the aim of promoting positive mental health and wellbeing. Some of the podcast creators recently had the opportunity to visit BBC Radio Foyle to be interviewed by local presenter, Marie-Louise Muir, about their podcast for her show, the Culture Café.

Spill the Tae was launched alongside a Mental Health Youth Forum with Ted Talk style conferences, events and lobbying activity for better support for mental health for young people. Within the podcast series, the young people have explored various topics including, dyslexia, dyspraxia, autism, muscular dystrophy and talked to young people from the city who are living with these conditions and how these affect their mental health.

They also interviewed the popular local social media star, Mammy Banter, about steps to wellbeing for young people, and interviewed circus performer, Gwyneth Doherty, about diet, exercise and healthy living. The podcast has also explored discussions around aromatherapy, the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol, and also the pros and cons of social media.

Gilly Campbell, director of arts development at Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said, “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is so proud of these articulate young people who have created and produced Spill the Tae, thanks to the National Lottery Players.

"Their fearless approach and dedication to producing an honest, brave and empathetic podcast series, with the aim of helping others, is something to be deeply appreciated and celebrated.

“Through this project these young people are gaining valuable and impressive skills in communication, media technology and production.

"We are thrilled that they got the opportunity to visit BBC Radio Foyle and be featured on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Culture Café, an inspiring experience I’m sure that will stay with them for a long time to come.

"We wish Greater Shantallow Community Arts and all the young people involved in the podcast series continued success.”

You can catch up on all episodes of the first series of the Spill the Tae podcast at Spill the Tae youth led Podcast on Spotify and Spill the Tae youth led podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Watch this space for details on the upcoming series two.