Search

08 Aug 2022

Last chance to register for Waterside Half Marathon!

Last chance to register for Waterside Half Marathon!

The Half Maratrhon gives opportunities to run for special causes and to dress up in memorable outfits.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 4:42 PM

Runners of all levels have just over one week to seal their place for one of Ireland’s most popular athletics events in Derry on Sunday September 4th.

The Waterside Half Marathon is open to runners, wheelchair users and a three-person relay team category and showcases the parks, greenways and bridges of the historic maiden city with a marquee finish on the running track at St Columb’s Park.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, explained that entries are capped at 2,000 runners and the event is expected to sell out.

“It has been great to see so many people out running again around the City and District this summer and I am delighted that local runners have an event of this magnitude to prepare for again in their home area.

“From elite runners to those who are running in their first event, the WHM caters for all levels so I would encourage people to register now to secure their starting spot.

“The relay option is a particularly good way to get involved on the day if you aren’t ready for the full distance and every member of the three-person relay will receive the medal and t shirt.”

The 2022 Half Marathon has the added prestige of being the Athletics NI / Ulster Half Marathon Championships meaning it will attract some high-level runners from outside the North West area.

The race begins at the parade ground at Ebrington Square at 9.30am and takes in both sides of the River Foyle, passing many of the city’s historic landmarks including its famous walls and the Guildhall before the chipped timed finish at the St Columb’s Park running track.

The relay is split over three stages with the first team member covering five miles up to the Gransha side of the Foyle Bridge before a four-mile second leg down to Derry quay and the final four mile leg down the quay and over the Peace Bridge before the running track finish.

Registration for the Waterside Half Marathon is open now at www.derrystrabane.com/whm where race information and training schedules for the full race and relay option are also available.

The final date for Entries is Sunday August 14th.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media