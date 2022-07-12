Search

12 Jul 2022

Motor Neurone Disease fundraiser in Derry

Jerry Twomey is undertaking charity run in all 32 counties in Ireland

John Twomey

John Twomey who passed away from Motor Neurone Disease

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

12 Jul 2022 11:58 AM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The son of a man who passed away from Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is planning a challenging fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Jerry Twomey is undertaking a gruelling charity run in July. He is planning to run 10 kilometres in all 32 counties in Ireland, in memory of his father, John, who lost his fight to Motor Neurone Disease on January 18, 2010.

Jerry will be running his Derry 10km this Saturday, July 16.

Motor Neurone Disease is the disease with which well-known RTÉ presenter, Charlie Bird, was recently diagnosed.

Speaking to Derry Now, Jerry said: “We met angels and helpers in many forms while Dad suffered his illness with dignity. The
Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) was of immeasurable support to us and are an endlessly worthy charity to go the distance for. I have been training hard since January and at times I felt that completing this challenge is way beyond me.

"What better way to honour the memory of my brilliant Dad than to face a challenge bigger than I feel possible. I also wanted to do something in every county in Ireland in support of everyone who is, or has been, affected by this devastating disease.”

Please keep an eye out for Jerry pounding the streets; he’d be very grateful for the company if you fancy joining him for a kilometre or two along the way.

Jerry is reaching out to everyone in the Motor Neurone Disease family, and also sports clubs, running clubs, and social groups
to join him along the way, in their runners or on their bikes, everyone is welcome.

Jerry added: "With company the run feels half as long and twice as easy. I would be delighted to hook up and run with people wherever they are. Just get in touch and I will do my best to be there”

To donate to the IMNDA please go to www.idonate.ie/RunForJohn

Jerry can be contacted at: runforimnda@gmail.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media