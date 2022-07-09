Sad passing of popular former Derry teacher, Sr Mary Philomena Donaghey at the age of 101

The death has occurred of Sr Mary Philomena Donaghey, at the age of 101.
Sr Philomena, who was born in Buncrana, worked in several schools around Derry, including the'wee nuns' of St Eugene's PS in Derry, St Patrick's PS, Pennyburn and St Mary's in Creggan.
She also served as principal of the former St Mary's Secondary School for girls in Maghera.
Sr Philomena spent her final years in the Sisters of Nazareth nursing home in Fahan.
Her death will be deeply regretted and she will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, Sisters of Mercy Order, residence of Nazareth House, her extended family and friends.
Her remains will be reposing at Nazareth House, Fahan on Sunday, July 10 from 12.00 noon to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday morning, July 11 at 9.15am to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by interment in the adjoining Sisters of Mercy Plot.
