Update: visiting guidance for Western Trust Hospitals

The Western Trust has issued guidance for visiting hospitals in its area.

In a statement to Derry Now, the Western Trust said: "The number of cases of Covid-19 has continued to rise in the community and in our hospitals, as well as an increased number of outbreaks across a number of hospitals wards.

"The Western Trust will therefore continue with visiting to hospital sites allowing for one visit, for one hour per day per patient from three nominated visitors, restrictions for wards in outbreak will apply.

"Exceptions will also continue to apply in some areas. All temporary visiting restrictions will be reviewed again on Monday 18 July 2022.

"Our Maternity Services continue to allow one visit, one hour per day from two nominated adults at the same agreed time, however consideration will be given outside this in exceptional or individual circumstances. This will also need to be agreed with midwife in charge," said the Trust.

The Trust said it treated the safety of its patients, staff and everyone attending its facilities with the utmost importance.

"We are therefore emphasising the social responsibility our visitors have by ensuring they please continue with adherence to infection prevention and control measures in our efforts to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 into high risk and vulnerable settings.

"We would also ask that visitors please wear a face mask (covering their nose and mouth) when inside our healthcare facilities, even when in the presence of a patient.

"It is extremely important that any individual displaying symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate and take a LFD in line with current advice for the general population – they should not visit a hospital.

"Visitors are strongly encouraged to take a Lateral Flow test prior to visiting. It is important that all visitors who undertake LFD testing report the result of their test, irrespective of whether the LFD test is positive, negative or void. To report an LFD test result visitors should visit https://www.gov.uk/report- covid19-result or alternatively phone 119 (free from mobiles and landlines) from 7am to 11pm.

"Visitors should note that despite the latest government guidance that you can no longer need to self-isolate from Day 5, as a precautionary measure, you should avoid contact with people you know to be at higher risk from COVID-19 for 10 days, especially those with a weakened immune system and/or in hospital, to make sure you are no longer infectious."