04 Jul 2022

Translink timetable changes for the July holiday.

NI Railways operating Saturday schedule July 12 and 13

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 4:32 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Translink has announced a number of timetable changes for the July holidays - 12 and 13, 2022.

Metro/Glider and Ulsterbus/Goldliner will operate holiday timetables on both days.

NI Railways will operate a Saturday schedule on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations David Cowan said: “We are offering hassle-free ways to travel with our attractive, every day fare offers, whether you’re planning a short trip or a couple of journeys.

“Families travelling with us can avail of special discounts including our Family and Friends tickets which allow unlimited travel on all Translink services for up to 2 adults and four children, costing £22.00, with the option to add additional child tickets.

"Family and Friends tickets can be purchased from any main station or from a bus driver. iLink cards give unlimited day travel on all buses and trains across Northern Ireland. Day return fares on Goldliner and NI Railways are 1/3 off after 9.30am and special Bus Rambler tickets are available for journeys taken after 9.15am.”

“Timetables on 12th and 13th July will operate slightly differently to regular weekday schedules. NI Railways and Enterprise trains will operate a Saturday timetable, while Ulsterbus/Goldliner and Metro/Glider will work to a holiday schedule.”

“Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using the Translink website www.translink.co.uk, by using our Journey Planner, or by phoning Translink’s Contact Centre on 02890 666630”.

