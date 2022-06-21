Commemorative events in Derry

A number of commemorative events, organised by the Derry Republican Graves Association, are taking place in the city this weekend.

The annual additions to the Derry Republican Book of Remembrance will take place on Saturday (June 25) in the Sinn Féin Ráth Mór offices at 2.00pm.

Speaking to Derry Now, a spokesperson for the Derry Republican Graves Association said this was a very important initiative to produce an archive of republican history in Derry.

Republican monument in Derry City Cemetery

They added: "Like every commemoration or event, we always try to ensure as much planning goes into them as possible and that they are carried out with dignity and respect. Apart from Easter this weekend would be the next biggest event outside of our annual dinner and local commemorations.

"For the Volunteers' Commemoration, I would encourage people to assemble at Central Drive, Creggan on Sunday at 2.00 pm before walking to the City Cemetery.

"The weekend will finish with the Big Draw on Sunday night in the Gasyard at 7.00pm."