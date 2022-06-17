'Take your hands out of your pockets,” judge tells speeding R driver

A County Tyrone man has admitted driving at almost twice his legal speed limit on a stretch of road near Aghadowey earlier this year.

Adam Hunter, of Derryfubble Road, Dungannon, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday to enter a guilty plea to a single charge of excess speed.

Prosecution informed the court that the defendant had been detected travelling at 81mph as a restrited driver on the Drumcoon Road, Coleraine on May 20 2022.

Defence for the 18-year-old, who appeared in court in person at the request of his mother, said he was a young man who had travelled to Portrush for the day.

They said he was 'keen to get home' as he was working the following day, that it was his first 'brush with the law' and that his licence was essential for his work, particularly during silage season.

As he stood for sentencing, Judge King chastised the defendant's rather relaxed demeanour.

“Take your hands out of your pockets,” he instructed Hunter.

The judge told the defendant his speed was 'absolutely ridiculous', and that it was only his early plea that was saving him from immediate disqualification and return to learner status.

He endorsed Hunter's licence with five penalty points and imposed a fine of £200, alongside an offender's levy of £15.