County Derry road closed following serious collision

Aughrim Road, Magherafelt. Pic: Google Maps.
A County Derry road has been closed by police following a serious road traffic collision.
"The Aughrim Road, Magherafelt is closed between the Killyneese Road and to the Bypass Roundabout, following a report of a serious road traffic collision this evening, Tuesday 7th June," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey."
Earlier today, diversions were put in place after a lorry caught fire on the Hillhead Road, Castledawson.
The road remains closed to allow for emergency resurfacing to take place, but is expected to be open again by Wednesday morning.
