County Derry manufacturer shortlisted for national award

A leading paving and walling manufacturer based in County Derry has been shortlisted in two categories at the Ground Engineering Awards 2022.

The Ground Engineering Awards seek to recognise the geotechnical industry leaders throughout the UK.

Tobermore has been shortlisted in two categories including ‘Specialist Geotechnical Supplier of the Year’ and ‘UK Project with a Geotechnical Value of up to £500k’.

Tobermore has been recognised as a Specialist Geotechnical Supplier for their innovative Secura Segmental Retaining Wall system.

As a finalist, the paving and walling manufacturer has been acknowledged as continually delivering innovation, quality and value, while growing revenue, profits and staff numbers.

Tobermore pride themselves on a collaborative approach to efficient delivery. Through close relationships with the client and supply chain, Tobermore can provide a superior service than what would be expected from a retaining wall block manufacturer and supplier.

Latches Close is an area of social housing built circa 2010 which has been selected as a finalist for UK Project with a Geotechnical Value of up to £500k.

To the rear of the houses there was a 200-year-old masonry retaining wall. The brick wall was built directly on top of soil with no concrete footing.

Due to this, over time the wall became unstable and dangerous. Tobermore’s Secura Grand Retaining Wall was used to strengthen and stabilise the wall.

The judges recognised Latches Close as the project stood out in terms of innovation, quality, sustainability, health, safety and value engineering.

David Henderson, Managing Director and owner of Tobermore, commented:“I am delighted that Tobermore has been shortlisted for two categories at the Ground Engineering Awards.

“While we are widely recognised for our paving products, I believe we are only scratching the surface of our retaining wall potential.”

“I am incredibly proud that Secura Grand is being recognised on a national stage. Aside from being an aesthetically pleasing solution, it also presents fantastic cost savings to contractors and groundworkers throughout the UK and Ireland.

“We look forward to the gala evening later this year and wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

The Ground Engineering Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 6 September at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Learn more about Tobermore’s Secura Grand by visiting https://www.tobermore.co.uk/professional/secura-retaining-walls/.