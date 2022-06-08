Search

08 Jun 2022

County Derry manufacturer shortlisted for national award

The local business has been shortlisted in two categories.

County Derry manufacturer shortlisted for national award

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A leading paving and walling manufacturer based in County Derry has been shortlisted in two categories at the Ground Engineering Awards 2022.

The Ground Engineering Awards seek to recognise the geotechnical industry leaders throughout the UK.

Tobermore has been shortlisted in two categories including ‘Specialist Geotechnical Supplier of the Year’ and ‘UK Project with a Geotechnical Value of up to £500k’.

Tobermore has been recognised as a Specialist Geotechnical Supplier for their innovative Secura Segmental Retaining Wall system.

As a finalist, the paving and walling manufacturer has been acknowledged as continually delivering innovation, quality and value, while growing revenue, profits and staff numbers.

Tobermore pride themselves on a collaborative approach to efficient delivery. Through close relationships with the client and supply chain, Tobermore can provide a superior service than what would be expected from a retaining wall block manufacturer and supplier.

Latches Close is an area of social housing built circa 2010 which has been selected as a finalist for UK Project with a Geotechnical Value of up to £500k.

To the rear of the houses there was a 200-year-old masonry retaining wall. The brick wall was built directly on top of soil with no concrete footing.

County Derry businesses take action following Michaela McAreavey video

A number of people were filmed singing an offensive song at a NI Centenary event.

Due to this, over time the wall became unstable and dangerous. Tobermore’s Secura Grand Retaining Wall was used to strengthen and stabilise the wall.

The judges recognised Latches Close as the project stood out in terms of innovation, quality, sustainability, health, safety and value engineering.

David Henderson, Managing Director and owner of Tobermore, commented:“I am delighted that Tobermore has been shortlisted for two categories at the Ground Engineering Awards.

“While we are widely recognised for our paving products, I believe we are only scratching the surface of our retaining wall potential.”

“I am incredibly proud that Secura Grand is being recognised on a national stage. Aside from being an aesthetically pleasing solution, it also presents fantastic cost savings to contractors and groundworkers throughout the UK and Ireland.

“We look forward to the gala evening later this year and wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

The Ground Engineering Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 6 September at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Learn more about Tobermore’s Secura Grand by visiting https://www.tobermore.co.uk/professional/secura-retaining-walls/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media