Search

07 Jun 2022

Outgoing Mayor announces he is leaving the DUP

Alderman Warke says he intends to pursue his political career 'independently'.

Outgoing Mayor announces he is leaving the DUP

Alderman Graham Warke.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

07 Jun 2022 12:03 AM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

The outgoing DUP Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced he is leaving the party.

In a statement issued after the council's annual meeting, at which Cllr Sandra Duffy of Sinn Féin was appointed the new Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke said he wanted to 'move forward with a new political pathway'.

"It was a huge honour for me to represent all of the people of this wonderful City and District as the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council," he said.

"I loved every minute of it and want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone for their continued  support and assistance throughout the year.

"My year as Mayor has made me reflect on my career and my priorities going forward and this evening, I informed the DUP that from today I want to move forward with a new political pathway.

"I am committed to move this City and District into a more progressive and united future, one that embraces the needs of all the people who live and work here.

"My year as Mayor has really emphasised the need for a new future, one that is based on reconciliation and building bridges. 

"My decision to leave the DUP and to pursue my political career independently was made in close consultation with the electorate, my family and friends and wider community.

"I have been talking to people at the grassroots who are supportive of my decision and who believe, like me, that a moderate, progressive and positive political pathway is best for me and for this City and District.

County Derry businesses take action following Michaela McAreavey video

A number of people were filmed singing an offensive song at a NI Centenary event.

"I firmly believe that if Derry~Londonderry Strabane is to prosper then it can only do so if weall work together. If we are to succeed in bringing prosperity, jobs, investment here then we need our politicians to all come together to work hard with real determination and courage on all sides.

"I am committed to doing that, and, to work with my colleagues from all political backgrounds at Council towards a new and better future for everyone. One that focuses on the needs and aspirations of our young people. 

"I will be continuing to represent all of my constituents as an elected representative of Derry City and Strabane District Council but in the meantime will be taking some time out to spend with family and friends.

"Thank you," he added.

The SDLP's Cllr Sandra Dobbins was appointed as Deputy Mayor at the meeting this evening.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media