Talented County Derry girl's artwork to go on exhibition in Belfast

A talented County Derry schoolgirl's artwork is set to feature in a special exhibition in Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts.

Niamh Morgan's work entitled ‘The Skies The Limit’ will feature among 126 winning paintings from this year’s 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The 11 year-old, from Kilrea, is just one of 14 students from the North whose work will feature in the exhibiton, which opens today (Tuesday).

Niamh, who attends St Columba's Primary School in Kilrea, was awarded a Special Merit for her work which Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville said 'displayed high levels of skill and creativity'.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955.

This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Derry and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

The exhibition will run from May 31 to June 30 in Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts. Admission is free and the Academy is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-5pm.