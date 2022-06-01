County Derry Women's Institute celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Maud Steele and her knitted Royal family.
Kilrea WI ladies had a great evening recently celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and reflecting upon the 70 years of her long reign.
The evening began with a poem especially composed for the occasion.
Members then participated in a fun quiz ‘Through the Decades’.
Some ladies then related their interesting and amusing experiences of actually meeting royalty and attending garden parties at ‘The Palace’.
Many people had brought along items of royal memorabilia and spoke about these.
To end a memorable evening everyone enjoyed a special Jubilee box tea prepared by the committee.
