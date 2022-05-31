Derry teaching team at NWRC picks up highly prestigious award

Teachers at a Derry college have been shortlisted for a highly prestigious award.

The Level 3 Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health Studies team at the North West Regional College will be vying for a Gold Medal at Pearson National Teacher Awards.

It follows the team winning a Silver Award in the category for Further Education Team of the Year for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

The teaching team lead their students through a wide range of subjects, find where their particular talent lies, and, importantly, they introduce them to the kinds of working practices that they can expect in a career in the Health Services.

The team consists of health professionals, including nurses and midwives, who bring years of unique professional health and caring experience with them.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with. This year marks its 23rd year of celebrating our school staff across the UK.

Emer O'Sullivan, learning and teaching development manager, said: “This team knows exactly what education, from the Latin ‘educare - to lead out,’ is supposed to be about.

“They lead their students to a wide range of subjects to experience and enjoy, to find where their particular talent lies, and, importantly, they introduce them to the kinds of working practices that they can expect in a career in the Health Services. This teaching team is focused, passionate and committed.

“They embark on each academic year with optimism and determination to sup- port and guide their students to reach their full potential and professional goals.

“The team consists of health professionals, including nurses and midwives, who bring years of unique professional health and caring experience with them.

"This enriches the curriculum delivered to their students and they ensure that the six core values of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) underpin curriculum delivery. Their passion and knowledge enthuse their students and there is a total commitment to providing the very best learning experience and environment.”

“The course goes from strength to strength each year as its popularity ensures a high number of students enrol.”