'Inspirational' County Derry school honoured in UK-wide awards

A County Derry secondary school has picked up a prestigious national award for the standard of its teaching.

Limavady High School was today named as one of 80 Pearson National Teaching Silver Award winners across the UK.

The school has been honoured with in the category of Making a Difference - Secondary School of the Year for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

As a Silver Award winner, the controlled, 11-18 co-educational school -which has a current enrolment of 811 pupils - has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards later in the year.

Recognition of this once in a lifetime achievement will be broadcast on the BBC’s The One Show as part of a week-long celebration of teaching, which sees famous faces honour award winners every night in the run up to the ceremony.

This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the exceptional school staff who have worked wonders to bring together their local communities despite the challenges of the past few years.

The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of wider celebrations for ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, bringing people together to celebrate schools and colleges at the heart of their communities.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam.

Staff at Limavady High School celebrating the award.

It recognises the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with, and is now in its 23rd year.

Limavady High School principal, Darren Mornin, said the school was proud of what they had achieved.

“It's a great accolade for the staff in the school, the pupils and the whole entire community in Limavady High School and the area,” he told Derry Now.

“To be recognised as one of the leading secondary schools, not only in Ireland, but throughout the UK, is something to be really proud of.

“Everything is hot and heavy, and stressful at this time of year, so this will give all the staff a wee push going into the final weeks leading up to the summer break.”

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of Schools at Pearson UK, said all the Silver Award winners should feel 'very proud of themselves.

“Congratulations to today’s Silver Award winners on their incredible achievement,” she said.

“And thank you to all the incredible educators and support staff across this country who really do make our schools and colleges so special.

“I am delighted that we can take this opportunity to say how much we appreciate all that you do for the young people in your care.”

Along with the Chair of Governors and his Vice Principals, Mr Mornin will attend an awards dinner in London in June, with the Gold winners being announced on the One Show in November.