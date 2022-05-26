Derry learner driver caught without qualified driver TWICE on same day

Letterkenny court house.
A man on a learner permit was caught driving unaccompanied in Letterkenny TWICE in the one day.
Learner driver Ademolu Ogunnaike has been given a six-month driving ban.
Ogunnaike, 26, appeared before Letterkenny District Court, where he was fined €750.
Ogunnaike was caught driving without a qualified driver on September 13, 2020 at Pearse Road, Letterkenny.
Officers impounded Ogunnaike’s car, but on its release he was stopped again a short time later at Cullion Road, Letterkenny.
The accused, of Northland Road in Derry, has previous convictions for speeding, the possession of drugs and driving without insurance.
He was fined €250 for he first offence and €500 for the second.
Judge Deirdre Gearty also gave Ogunnaike a six-month driving ban.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.