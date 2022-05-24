Search

24 May 2022

Council being called on to back campaign for Irish passport office in the North

Cllr Emma McGinley, calling on Derry City and Strabane District Council to support campaign for Irish passport office in the North.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 May 2022 6:06 PM

Derry City and Strabane District Council is being called on to demand an Irish passport office be set up for the North.

Sinn Fein Councillor Emma McGinley will put a motion before the monthly meeting of the local authority, reiterating calls for an Irish Passport Office to be established in the North.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, she said: “As a party, Sinn Féin have been calling for an Irish passport office in the North for years, including Colly Kelly bringing forward a motion in 2018 and Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile being consistent in the Seanad making the case.

“The demand for Irish passports has been steadily increasing, and Irish citizens in the North deserve to have a service without unnecessary delays.

“A passport office in the North would help ease the pressure on the current offices in Dublin and Cork.

“We will continue to make representations for those experiencing delays, and doing all we can to help.”

Cllr McGinley said people could support the campaign by asking their local councillors to back her petition and by signing the petition - CLICK HERE TO SIGN PETITION

It follows the Irish Government stating it no plans to establish a passport office in Derry.

No passport office for Derry

The Republic of Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs insist there are no plans for an Irish passport office to be opened in the North

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin told the Derry News the current arrangements of having two main passport- issuing offices in the captial and one in Cork would remain.

It followd Foyle SDLP MLA writing to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, to request a centre in Derry be set up to help quicken the process of issuing Irish passports to those living in the North West.

