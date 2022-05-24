Families of victims of 'The Troubles' stage protest in Derry

The word 'NO' was spelt out on Guildhall Square by using the shoes of the victims. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Families of victims of 'The Troubles' staged a protest in Derry's Guildhall Square today.
The protest, organised by the Pat Finucane Centre, the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Ballymurphy Massacre families, was to say 'No' to the British Government's legacy 'Bill of Shame' on its second reading in the British House of Commons.
Families attending the protest carried photographs of their loved ones.
The word 'NO' was spelt out on Guildhall Square by using the shoes of the victims. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Réiltín Doherty, a third year student studying at the University of York, recently handed in her dissertation about the much-loved sitcom, Derry Girls
Cllr Emma McGinley, calling on Derry City and Strabane District Council to support campaign for Irish passport office in the North.
Derry's The Yellow Yard hosted the cast and crew of Derry Girls for the day to film the fight scene in the latest series
Cllr Conor Heaney: "It is also vital that the Department for Infrastructure implement additional road safety measures in the area."
The word 'NO' was spelt out on Guildhall Square by using the shoes of the victims. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.