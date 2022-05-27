Bilingual County Derry musician to launch debut EP

A County Derry musician and TG4 talent show finalist is set to launch her debut EP next month.

Kathryn Ní Mhaoláin will release her debut EP, Glas, on Saturday June 25 in An Coire Arts Centre.

The project, a culmination of years of writing and performing songs in both Irish and English, at concerts and in competitions, was recorded at Roux Recordings.

Kathryn’s traditional roots and modern influences fuse to form an exciting repertoire of songs old and new.

The five tracks consist of two songs in Irish, two in English and one half-and-half. In the tracks, Kathryn explores different genres with a range of accomplished musicians: Conor Mullan, Dónal Close, Hugh Mulholland and Anthony Totten.

Kathryn reached the final of TG4’s Réalta agus Gaolta as a two-piece with her brother Conor in early 2022, performing three of the EP tracks as part of the competition.

She was inspired to record the tracks after this success, and after recording a few live videos with Roux Recordings, she decided to take the plunge and record a studio EP.

Kathryn is no stranger to competition success, being the current all-Ireland Fleadh champion in sean-nós singing and the current Ulster Scór champion in solo-singing.

As Ulster Scór champion, she will also be singing Amhrán na bhFiann at the Ulster Senior Football Final in Clones, the third time Kathryn has had the honour of singing at this event.

Kathryn’s passion for Irish in particular began and was nurtured by the community in An Carn and it is extremely fitting that she will launch her debut CD in the adjoining An Coire theatre.

Irish music and the Irish language play a huge part in Kathryn’s life and the launch night promises to be a delightful celebration of this. Kathryn will be joined on the evening by accomplished musicians and good friends, some of whom appear on the EP.

The evening’s concert will be followed by a fireside session, with all welcome to join. The EP “Glas – Kathryn Ní Mhaoláin” will be available to purchase on the evening.

An Coire Arts Centre, 132B Tirkane Road, Maghera, County Derry, BT46 5NH.

Doors: 8.00pm Tickets: £7.50 (U16s free) www.ancarn.org/whats-on/kathryn-mullan-cd-launch or kathrynmullan@outlook.com.